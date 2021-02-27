It’s been a while since Bo Moore has been able to fill his heart with the enjoyment of playing live music for folks on a regular basis.
That simple pleasure has, for the most part, gone away during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He would usually have done two, three or more shows every week at local venues, either as a solo acoustic act or with family members. But, with crowds limited due to mitigation efforts, Moore has performed only a handful of times since last summer.
“I’ve been doing this since I was a kid,” Moore said. “I miss playing places where I come home and smell like cigarette smoke. I just miss that environment, so much about it, just the personal interaction with people.
“There are so many people that I’m used to seeing all the time that I have not seen in a year. I’ve got a lot of friends that I know their first name just from seeing them hang out where there’s live music, but I don’t know their last names. I can tell you what they drink, but I can’t tell you details about anything else in their lives. I miss those people.”
Other musicians have been missing out on playing live, too.
“It hurts,” said Dan Stonerook, who performs solo shows and with his band The Wounded Moose, which has done some free gigs for local venues during the pandemic.
Adjust, renovate
A few events, among them the inaugural Homegrown Music Festival, took place in 2020. Some annual concerts, including the Celebration Johnstown’s New Year’s Eve party, went virtual.
But the pandemic has primarily been a time of lost music and revenue.
Bars have been mostly silent. Flood City Music Festival and Thunder in the Valley were canceled. No country acts or classic rock bands entertained fans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, as usual.
Even bars that have brought in live acts have modified their approach. BuckHorn Taverne on Glades Pike in Somerset County would usually have bands – and maybe deejays – on Fridays and Saturdays. Nowadays, some socially distanced shows have been held on Sundays.
“We’ve been keeping it limited to mostly small acoustic acts, trying to not encourage dancing, not encourage any real overly crazy party atmosphere,” Chris Shaffer, co-owner of BuckHorn Taverne and a local drummer, said.
Some venues, though, have tried to take advantage of the down period. The Venue of Merging Arts in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood has undertaken a renovation project, funded by grants and money on hand.
“We’re trying to get as much capital improvements done now that we really can’t do events down here," VOMA executive director Dennis Mical said, "so when we do open up again, I think people will get to see the positive things we were able to accomplish, thanks to the generosity of 1889 (Foundation), Community Foundation (for the Alleghenies), the partnerships, several other sources, Lee (Initiatives), that have all helped us with the capital improvements funding."
“I think it’s going to make for a better experience going forward.”
Drawn to local music
Mical is optimistic that VOMA’s first scheduled show of 2021 will be able to take place in April.
“I’m a numbers person, retired accountant, auditor,” Mical said. “I watch the numbers in the paper. Recovery rates have been increasing 1 to 2% a week. It was down like at 60%. Now it’s up to (around 90%). Hospitalizations are going down. New cases going down. That’s what I see as a lagging indicator. You’re going to see those numbers starting to drop. As more people get the vaccine, especially those that are most vulnerable, those numbers should drop significantly.”
How eager people are to return to indoor music venues – without the coronavirus being largely under control – remains to be seen.
“It’s been my fear that everybody is so used to this routine now that it might be difficult to get everybody back into the flow of things,” Moore said. “My worry is that because a lot of the bars and restaurants that have had live entertainment for a long time, as they get back into regular business, they might not have the resources available now to hire entertainment. Hope I’m wrong about that. I hope it’s just the opposite effect – where people want to go out and they might go out in droves a whole lot better.”
Stonerook would like patrons to have an increased appreciation for musicians when they are back out at shows, whenever that is in the future.
“I’m hoping that people finally see that it’s not just noise in a bar, and people realize that, maybe, in the past, they took it for granted having live music in venues, and restaurants and bars,” Stonerook said. “Not show more respect, but be a little more mindful, I guess. Recognize that local music is just as important as the music that you hear on TV and the radio.”
