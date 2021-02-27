Economic turmoil driven by the COVID-19 pandemic has stretched businesses to explore new ways to stay viable.
Some enterprises have not only survived, but thrived, as a result of the pandemic.
John Burley established Everything Ice, an ice rink company, in 2007.
At the start of the pandemic in March, Burley’s company pivoted its resources to produce personal protective equipment, including masks, and grossed millions of dollars in sales.
“We just got an order in our PPE business for over $80 million (over the next six months),” he said Feb. 12. “There’s a lot of amazing things happening.”
Additionally, the company purchased Music City Popcorn, a Nashville-based gourmet popcorn company, which Burley plans to expand with a location in Johnstown, he said.
“They always say the species who survives isn’t the smartest or strongest, but the one who is most adaptable to change,” Burley said.
Although many small businesses have been forced to close because of the pandemic, Burley is in a position to buy. In addition to the popcorn company, he said he is finalizing purchases of more companies.
“When the pandemic ends and everything comes back, I’m hoping to capitalize on these opportunities,” he said.
Burley said he is also helping another Johnstown company, Punky’s, grow.
Punky’s shells could be a nationwide product and do millions of dollars in sales, Burley said.
‘Johnstown-made product’
For about a decade, Scott Miller, owner of Punky’s in Johnstown’s West End, has been working to automate production of the business’ soft shells that form the foundation of tacos, pizzas, flatbreads and paninis.
“I don’t know anywhere else in the country that manufactures a product like this,” Miller said. “It’s a custom process that we’ve developed ourselves.”
By June, Miller plans to be operating a production center in Johnstown, from where the shells will be nationally distributed.
“The goal is to create sales positions, quality control, delivery – dozens of jobs, if I get the right contracts,” Miller said.
Burley is excited about Miller’s potential.
“He has potential to triple his sales overnight,” Burley said.
“It’s a good Johnstown-made product.”
While the pandemic has forced businesses to adapt, Miller has persevered with plans that he shaped long before the pandemic.
Punky’s Pizza shop at 466 Harold Ave. was built by Miller’s parents in 1963. The business’ soft shells are a unique product that were basically “pandemic proof,” Miller said.
“It’s been my busiest year ever,” he said. “A lot of places are closed, but pizza shops that sell my shells haven’t lost business. Grocery sales are up, too. It’s a fool-proof pandemic product.”
‘Go after the world’
Miller said he is still looking for a Johnstown location for a warehouse, where he can begin mass-producing the shells at a faster pace.
“I’m hoping in the next six months I’ll be able to go after the world,” he said. “What I can do now in one day, I’ll be able to do in an hour. I will be able to lower my price and be more competitive with larger markets.”
Miller said he has contracts with top food distributors in the country.
“The distribution is there, I just have to get costs in place,” he said.
He is embarking on the new business venture with his girlfriend and business partner, Shannon Glover.
“I found a great partner,” he said. “My girlfriend is helping me. She left her job to help me do this business.”
Some businesses have changed their products. And some have passed the baton to younger generations. Such was the case with JR’s Sports Den in Lorain Borough, owned by Clayton W. Shank and his wife, Beth.
After taking over the bar from their parents, Craig and Clayton A. Shank changed the menu and introduced takeout during the pandemic to keep the family business afloat.
“The whole pandemic was extremely hard,” Beth said.
She and her husband operated the bar for 28 years. Their sons officially took ownership in February.
She said she was relieved that their sons came to help them through COVID restrictions and ensure the bar stays open in the future.
‘Musicians making candles’
The COVID-19 indoor crowd limitations at bars and other venues has also forced musicians to change their tune.
Johnstown Indie folk duo and married couple Amanda and Laurel Alt had a lot of canceled gigs due to COVID-19.
“We needed to do something else creatively to be musicians post-pandemic,” Amanda said.
As a result, the Alts started a candle business, the Evergreens Candle Co.
“Just a couple musicians making candles in a pandemic,” the business’ Facebook page reads.
The candles are hand-crafted and hand-poured at the Alts’ house in Johnstown. The candles are 100% soy wax and all scents are made from natural ingredients.
Additionally, candle holders are made from reused bottles.
“In our area, there is not a good way to recycle glass,” Alt said. “They would be thrown in the trash. We also offer to do refills.”
Many of the bottles come from Balance restaurant in downtown Johnstown. The Evergreens performed there regularly prior to the pandemic.
“We asked them to collect their liquor and beer bottles,” Alt said. “We sand them and fill them with candles. We just started in November and just cranked them out. Sales have gone well.”
The candles can be purchased on the craft/e-commerce site Etsy.com, and in retail locations in Johnstown, Windber, Westmont and Bedford.
“We are definitely going to continue doing this even after the pandemic,” Alt said.
