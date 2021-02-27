Creator Square was just an idea in early 2014.
Now, about seven years later, the maker facility is open for business at 134 Gazebo Park, Johnstown, Creator Square Inc. founder Paul Rosenblatt said.
“We are beginning to see it happen in real time now as we bring our first residents on site,” he said. “We have two young makers – a metals-based artist who is growing a business through small-batch manufacturing and a painter and wood-based artisan looking to take her products and leverage technology to manufacture her products.”
In 2015, the Cambria County commissioners announced that a $316,000 federal grant from the Department of Defense Office of Economic Adjustment – with about $35,000 added from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies – would launch the project in downtown Johnstown.
“It’s really exciting to see people beginning to make things in those spaces,” Rosenblatt said. “It’s the most gratifying thing.”
CFA President Mike Kane was integral in helping Rosenblatt secure the building for Creator Square.
“I think it took an awful long time,” Kane said. “I was reminded that projects like this typically do. And then it got slowed down by COVID-19, but that doesn’t matter now. It’s great that it’s here and operational.”
‘Small-batch manufacturers’
Creator Square is a facility where makers of textiles, furniture, fixtures or other types of craft goods can begin to automate or partially automate small batches of their products.
“The whole idea we imagined was to bring makers into the community and have a really unique experience – shared space, shared equipment and learning together how to become small-batch manufacturers,” Kane said.
After a residency period in Creator Square, makers can move into their own stores. Rosenblatt hopes they will be attracted to stay in Johnstown and fill empty storefronts downtown.
Rosenblatt, a Pittsburgh architect and maker himself, was introduced to Johnstown through his work on a project at the Johnstown Flood Museum.
“That led to a series of conversations of how the town’s manufacturing heritage can be connected with the maker movement,” Rosenblatt said.
He worked with many individuals and organizations to bring Creator Square to fruition, including Johnstown resident Donald Bonk, Carnegie Mellon University, Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission, Vision Together 2025 and Johnstown Area Regional Industries.
‘Idea became viable’
Bonk was the first to help Rosenblatt develop a plan for Creator Square. He is a faculty member of Carnegie Mellon University, teaching economic development. Bonk co-taught a class with Rosenblatt in 2014 that tasked students to form a plan for how Creator Square could revitalize Johnstown.
Bonk and Rosenblatt’s class determined a competitive cohort of makers could be drawn to Johnstown by a selective process that involved prestige and perks.
“That’s when the idea became viable,” Bonk said.
Rosenblatt said he wanted to bring people from all over the country to the region.
“We wanted them to benefit from not only equipment to grow their business and knowledge from other makers in residency, but also to learn what opportunities there are in Johnstown and engage with the knowledge base built up over decades in Johnstown about manufacturing and use of materials,” he said.
Bonk envisioned that larger manufacturers may be able to supply excess materials to the makers. Maybe makers could be part of the larger manufacturers supply chains or make products for local businesses.
One thing was certain – Creator Square had to be located in the center of Johnstown, Rosenblatt said.
“We wanted it to be a center around which other things could revolve,” he said. “We wanted people in the residency to be observable by passers-by, to go to local restaurants and coffee shops in Johnstown.”
‘Fabric of the downtown’
The maker movement has flourished in Pittsburgh, and Rosenblatt saw potential for the old steel town, with its history of manufacturing, to also be a place revitalized by small batch manufacturing.
Rosenblatt went to the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies with his idea. The 134 Gazebo Park location is owned by a subsidiary of the CFA and has become the ideal location for Creator Square, Kane said.
“Now we can see it happening,” Kane said. “It’s still a startup – equipment still isn’t installed – but we do have two makers in residence. And more are being recruited. It’s fledged. It’s happening.”
After manufacturing equipment including routers, cutters and printers are installed and the makers are settled in their new work spaces, there will be open houses, Kane said.
Some of those perks include entrepreneurial coaching services provided by Johnstown Area Regional Industries. JARI will work with the makers themselves, JARI President Linda Thompson said.
“Creator Square is an exciting project that is only coming to fruition due to the tenacity of several key leaders,” Thompson said. “Having the makers as part of the fabric of the downtown will continue to drive interest and activity to the city.”
