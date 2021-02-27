EBENSBURG – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced major changes to how courts operate in Cambria County and around the United States, and local court officials expect some of those changes to become permanent.
Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III said the pandemic has jolted court decision-makers into moving ahead with technology-related procedural changes that had been under discussion for years. Those moves include using videoconferencing for various proceedings and allowing attorneys to file documents remotely.
“Those are things that have been talked about in the judiciary for years,” he said, “but the system to change the rules is really so slow that it took this (pandemic) to say, ‘Hey! Let’s wake up and get this done,’ and the Supreme Court swings the pen and it’s done. I think you’re going to see that type of thing continue.
“From the pandemic, I would say the big thing we have learned is that the judicial system needs to embrace technology more. We have learned to adapt in keeping people’s health safe, and we’ve learned that the system can change and adapt and still provide equal protection and due process for citizens, whether you’re a defendant or a victim of a crime.”
“The biggest change is attempting to get jury trials done,” Krumenacker added. “The second-biggest change is adapting to doing things virtually, with our Polycom (videoconferencing platform) that’s connected to the different county and state prisons. I would say staff management is No. 3 – making sure everybody’s safe and still functioning, working a plan out where those who can work from home can work from home.”
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said that his office’s operations, including criminal investigations by county detectives, have continued without interruption throughout the pandemic, thanks in part to work-from-home arrangements and the purchase of new case management software.
Maribeth Schaffer, Cambria County’s chief public defender, said: “With the help of the Court Administrator’s Office, the DA’s Office and the jail, we were able to do a lot by phone, a lot by video, and it only worked because there were people who all worked together to get it to work.”
“It’s hard to communicate with our clients at the jail with the video in place. I give more credit ... to the counselors at the jail for allowing us to Zoom with our clients and to speak with them before court,” Schaffer said – but she hopes in-person visits can be done safely soon “because I know there are things we can’t do forever by video. As long as my attorneys take the time to use Zoom and to make it work, they can, but I’d like to have access.”
Krumenacker, Schaffer and Neugebauer all credited the continued functioning of the court system in Cambria County to the flexibility of court staffers and administrators, prison and jail employees and attorneys. Krumenacker said a big part of keeping jury trials going throughout the pandemic has been implementing feedback from jurors.
The judge expects the use of videoconferencing for certain hearings to continue for the foreseeable future, even after the pandemic ends, because that means the county can save money by not assigning sheriff’s deputies to pick up and transport defendants.
“Using technology for doing guilty pleas, bench warrants and certain types of smaller hearings,” he said, “we’re going to continue doing that, even after the pandemic, because I can tell you – at least in Cambria County, and I would think this would be in most counties – the amount of money that we have saved the taxpayers in not having to transport prisoners is huge.”
Neugebauer agreed.
“I expect hearings via video, as much as is practical and permitted by Court rules, to continue into the future,” he said. “I am optimistic that we can continue to save taxpayer money by reducing the costs associated with transporting prisoners both within the county and from other facilities around the state, and reducing the resources necessary to process individuals in and out of prison for court functions. …
“While the pandemic has been stressful on everyone, I believe that these changes will benefit our county for years to come.”
