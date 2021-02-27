When Cambria County officials gathered in Chest Springs for a rural internet ribbon-cutting on Jan. 15, they were celebrating more than a $1.1 million answer to a COVID-19 challenge.
They were marking the completion of a project that they hoped would bring high-speed wireless access to underserved parts of the community – with impact long after the virus wanes.
“Our farmers and rural businesses will have an opportunity to operate successful businesses, the same as small businesses in urban and suburban America,” Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky told The Tribune-Democrat in January. “Folks will be able to complete job applications online. Children will be able to do virtual schoolwork. And seniors will have the opportunity to use telemedicine to access health care.”
Over the past several months, federal CARES Act dollars aimed at helping areas overcome COVID-19 issues have enabled both Cambria and Somerset counties to bring high-speed service to areas that lacked that access. And while the moves may not bring widespread coverage to every corner of their rural areas, it’s a big step forward, commissioners from both counties have said.
“I often say there has to be a silver lining in everything,” Somerset President Commissioner Gerald Walker said recently.
Somerset County dedicated more than $1.7 million to enable high-speed internet access to be expanded in school districts and communities where the service is lacking, although a significant portion is considered “temporary fixes” – such as community hot spots.
Cresson-based In the Stix was awarded $692,000 to add wireless technology to radio towers near Mount Davis, Berlin and Ogletown, among others, to expand wireless availability up to 10 miles away from the sites.
And another provider, QCOL Inc., added fiber-optic cable in the Lower Turkeyfoot and Addison Township areas that will enable them to expand internet offerings to homes and businesses in the years to come, commissioners said.
“That adds the gold standard for broadband to close to one-fifth of the county – that’s a huge ‘get’ for us,” Commissioner Colleen Dawson said. “This gives QCOL the backbone to branch off ... and grow it from there.”
Cambria County also partnered with In The Stix to add broadband transmitting antennas to nine radio tower sites across the northern half of Cambria County.
Separately, both counties are also working with Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission on a six-county effort to expand broadband across a territory that also includes Blair and Bedford counties.
That effort received a $600,000 boost this winter, specifically toward internet service expansion in northeast Somerset County, parts of southeast Somerset and western Bedford, as well as further east in the Huntingdon area.
Private partnerships also enabled services to be expanded in several northern Cambria County communities in January.
Cable provider Comcast completed a high-speed extension that enables 3,900 more customers to purchase up to one gigabyte per-second broadband service in Chest Township, Clearfield Township, Reade and Dean, as well as the Coalport area in Clearfield County, state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. announced Jan. 24.
