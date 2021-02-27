WINDBER – The dance card for Windber’s historic ballroom may get a lot fuller by early next year.
The borough’s economic development committee secured $1 million in state funds to turn the 110-year-old dance hall into a year-round destination – a move local leaders say will add a commercial kitchen, heating and air conditioning to the space.
“People are drawn to venues like this – and I think this could have a huge impact on the community of Windber,” Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said. “This is a real big deal.”
Just outside the borough, the ballroom has served as a community gathering space since 1910 – hosting dances, receptions and summer festivals.
And to Councilman Joe Pallo, “this could set up Windber for the next 100 years.”
As proposed, the work would do more than stabilize the wood-framed dance hall. Planned upgrades would enable operators to use the site year-round, and add a full kitchen while still keeping its turn-of-the-century character intact, borough officials said.
In a report released over the summer, CJL estimated the work needed to upgrade the ballroom would cost more than $800,000. In their report, CJL engineers said the ballroom has held up well for its age, but the roof needs new shingles and other updates to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.
Upgrades to the building’s small restrooms are also needed.
While the electrical system would be enhanced to serve the commercial kitchen, the report indicated the ballroom’s classic metal chandeliers and other light fixtures can be adapted for efficient, modern LED lighting.
Work could start late in the summer – but borough officials have a list of state guidelines to meet first. That includes the development of a formal business plan that must be reviewed by the state before funds would be released, Furmanchik said.
Furmanchik said the project would likely wrap up in early 2022.
Borough council members have already formed a project committee to oversee the process.
“We’d be squandering a huge opportunity if we said goodbye to that grant,” Borough Council President Mike Bryan said.
