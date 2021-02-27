SOMERSET – Tapping into UPMC Health System’s vast network has helped strengthen UPMC Somerset’s connection with its parent organization and helped local doctors in the battle against raging coronavirus infections, hospital President and CEO Andrew Rush said.
“Being part of a large system certainly has helped us manage this pandemic, with so many resources – clinically and administratively,” Rush said during a video interview with The Tribune-Democrat. “Our employees’ morale has been good. They very much appreciate the assistance they receive.”
Somerset’s team has received regular updates on research and advances in treating COVID-19 from UPMC experts in Pittsburgh.
“It’s nice to hear from physicians who are on the front lines,” he said. “We feel like we are a step ahead.”
Through the year, UPMC Somerset continued to provide local patients with direct access to the Pittsburgh experts through telehealth technology and regular clinical visits at the 225 S. Center Ave. hospital.
Neurology, obstetrics/gynecology, breast surgery, gastroenterology and orthopedics and sports medicine are among the expanding array of specialties available at Somerset.
Dr. Vivek Sharma is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in spine surgery. Rush said Sharma is the only surgeon in the region offering minimally invasive spine surgery.
“Dr. Sharma did over 100 spine cases in one year – and that’s during a pandemic,” Rush said. “We are going to expand our spine program and offer a more comprehensive spine center.”
Dr. Michael Masowiecki launched UPMC Somerset Neurology in August.
“He became extremely busy in Week One,” Rush said.
Somerset is also part of UPMC’s system-wide commitment to serving rural communities and has continued adding primary care physicians to serve area residents, Rush said, pointing to the recent opening of the UPMC Somerset Family Practice at 143 Woodstown Hwy., Hollsopple. Drs. Dwayne Platt and Gretchen Platt are the physicians in the new office, which is located just off of Route 219 at the Davidsville-Hollsopple exit.
UPMC Somerset’s ability to respond to the pandemic has been improved through UPMC’s regional approach, linking the Somerset hospital with UPMC Altoona, UPMC Bedford and UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland.
“It’s really working well as far as a regionalization effort,” Rush said. “We are sharing some physician coverage. We are working within service lines to make sure they get to the right location for their care. We may not have a particular procedure or physician to cover a certain diagnosis, but, certainly, Altoona has a broad spectrum.
“Western Maryland will be utilized more as we go forward. Bedford works very closely with us for services they don’t have.”
Focusing on COVID-19 has delayed the new cancer center UPMC pledged to establish after Pittsburgh rival Allegheny Health Network closed its operation at 314 S. Kimberly Ave. in January 2020. The program was pulled out less than a year after UPMC acquired the former Somerset Hospital.
Leaders originally proposed resuming some oncology services during the spring in a temporary location inside the main hospital, but COVID-19 derailed the move. Current plans involve opening a new UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at a separate location in Somerset.
“We are committed to bringing it back to the community, but COVID has certainly slowed those discussions with some of the landlords,” Rush said.
Although he did not identify any specific locations, the building that housed the Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute-Somerset has remained vacant since the center closed. UPMC Hillman officials said last year they had discussed renting that building.
New construction is another possibility.
“I can’t rule out a new facility,” Rush said, “but we want to do something quickly.”
