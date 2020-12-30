Area experts will tackle virus vaccines at the next “COVID Questions” virtual forum scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 6.
The session will feature University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown associate professor of biology Jill Henning and assistant professor and medicinal chemist Matthew Tracey.
“I think that it’s a good opportunity for our community to ask questions and dispel some fears about vaccines – especially the COVID-19 vaccine,” Henning said. “I hope that it helps.”
The Pitt-Johnstown professor has an extensive background in immunology and infectious diseases, and her colleague is heavily involved in chemistry education, having participated in several local and national programs.
Tracey earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Fordham University and his doctorate in the subject from the University of Pittsburgh.
His current research interests include new organic chemistry lab experiments, synthesis of bioactive molecules and new pedagogical methods.
Chip Minemyer, editor of The Tribune-Democrat, will moderate the virtual town hall.
Participants can take part through Zoom at https://pitt.zoom.us/j/96997632528, and the presentation will be livestreamed on the In This Together Cambria’s Facebook page, “Humans of Johnstown.”
Questions about COVID-19, in particular those related to vaccinations, may be submitted in advance by email to inthistogethercambria@gmail.com.
“The vaccine is starting to roll out nationwide and in our community, with frontline healthcare workers and residents of nursing homes among the first to have the opportunity to get it,” Ashlee Kiel of In This Together Cambria said in a UPJ release.
“It’s important for people to know the facts about the vaccine as it becomes more and more available, and we hope this forum will educate people about its safety and efficacy.”
The ongoing “COVID Questions” series features experts who answer questions, dispel myths and share what others are doing to curb the novel coronavirus.
In the last virtual gathering – viewable at https://youtu.be/xlXDgx4OlSc – Henning and fellow UPJ associate professor Susan M. Wieczorek discussed gatherings.
