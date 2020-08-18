EBENSBURG – On any other year, Darrell Jones would be focused on the final touches necessary to welcome a crowd of thousands to the American Legion County Fair in two weeks.
Instead, he is trying to figure out how he’ll have a fair in 2021.
COVID-19 restrictions compelled organizers to cancel this year’s event in Cambria County – which doesn’t just halt an end-of-summer tradition.
“That’s probably $200,000 in revenue we aren’t going to see,” the fair manager said.
“That’s money we rely on every year to put back into the fair,” Jones said.
He noted that fair revenue has also helped the group upgrade the century-old grounds as well.
“Right now, with the way things are,” Jones said, “it’s hard to envision how we’re going to pull it off next year.”
Jones isn’t alone this summer. Across the region, Bedford, Fayette and Indiana all called off their events in May and June. Westmoreland and Centre counties did, too.
Jones said he’s not sure how “any of us” could hold a fair with state Department of Health guidelines limiting gatherings to 250 people, urging social distancing and sending out an ever-evolving list of health and safety guidelines event planners should consider to host fair-goers.
“We have 250 4-H kids every year,” Jones said. “That doesn’t even include the workers.”
Somerset County’s fair, which typically hosts smaller crowds, is one of just a few in the western half of the state going on this summer.
“I think we’re all real curious to see how it works for them,” Jones said, adding that for his fair board – and the factors members had to consider – “it was the only decision we could make.”
“Our fair is like a giant homecoming,” Jones said, noting that attendance through the gate added up to 43,000 people last year.
“And you can’t have a fair without amusement rides,” he said. “Once fairs started canceling, the carnival guys just decided to stay in Florida. It wouldn’t be worth it for them to haul all of that equipment up here for a couple events.”
Financial factors
Jones said the COVID-19 outbreak – or, as he sees it, “election year politics” – put a wrench into five years of progress on the property.
The event was struggling until new leadership, bolstered by American Legion support and upgrades, helped it climb out of the red and lure crowds the fair hadn’t seen in 20 years, he said.
But he described the week-long event as a six-figure operation that relies on community support from donors as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to control costs.
It costs nearly $30,000 alone to cover prizes, ribbons and other awards – money the state Department of Agriculture helps to fund, Jones said.
Necessary repairs to get the fairground ready for the summer are also shared with the state through a 50% reimbursement, he said.
Many fair organizers feared they’d lose that funding if they disregard the state’s COVID-19 guidance.
“We can’t afford to cover (those costs) ourselves,” he said. “It doesn’t leave you with much of a choice.”
The impact from the loss of fairs will be felt nationwide.
The overall economic activity from U.S. fairs is approximately $4.7 billion, according to the Missouri-based International Association of Fairs and Expositions. That includes income generated from events that aren’t directly fair-related, such as RV shows.
Fundraisers planned
Jones said planning is underway for raising funds to support a 2021 American Legion County Fair.
A demolition derby will be held Oct. 3 involving vehicles with 4-cylinder, 6-cylinder and 8-cylinder engines.
“We’ll space people out, and signs will be posted about guidelines and masks,” he said.
The event will cost $10 for admission and for those who wish to participate, each vehicle requires a $25 registration, he said.
A horse-race fundraiser that would allow people to eat, drink and place raffle ticket-style bets on pre-recorded races may also be held again, he said.
“We’re kicking around more ideas,” Jones said.
It may take time to build up funds, “but we’ll find a way,” he said. “We’re working hard.”
The fair committee is still working with 4-H market project students to have a livestock show and auction Sept. 5 through 7, the fair’s Facebook page shows.
The families who raised those animals keep those profits.
