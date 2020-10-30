Somerset Area Junior and Senior High Schools will be closed for the next five days after three students tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a Friday release from the district.
The instances occurred throughout the past eight days and the Pennsylvania Department of Health made the recommendation for the closure, which takes place Saturday through Wednesday.
“We appreciate your patience as we abide by public health directives,” Superintendent Krista Mathias said in the release.
“Brief closures like this have occurred in other school districts in our region and are expected throughout the year.”
Students in sixth through 12th grades will continue their education virtually while not in class.
Those without internet service are advised to download lessons and upload assignments at Wi-Fi locations that can be found on the district’s Facebook page.
The elementary schools are not affected by the closure, though buses will be five minutes late in the morning and 30 minutes earlier in the afternoon.
According to the release, the primary reason for the temporary shutdown is so the state Department of Health can perform contact tracing.
All extra- and co-curricular activities are canceled for the time being and will resume Thursday.
