The Learning Lamp and Pennsylvania Association for the Education of Young Children have launched a yearlong series of virtual workshops for early childhood educators.
Beginning Jan. 20 with “It’s not all about you ... Functioning as a member of a team,” the monthly “Insights and Innovations” sessions will be delivered through Zoom from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month through December 2021.
These workshops are set to replace a conference that was canceled due to COVID-19.
“Although the pandemic ultimately forced a change in schedule and format, the ‘Insights and Innovations’ workshop series is a tremendous opportunity for early learning professionals to strengthen their skills and learn more about the latest thinking in the field of early care and education,” President and CEO of The Learning Lamp Leah Spangler said in a release. “What’s more, because the trainings are virtual, the series promises to benefit early learning providers and teachers, not just regionally, but statewide.”
During the next year, a number of early education topics will be covered by the sessions, including communication, language, social and emotional development, understanding temperament and the importance of relationships.
“The series shines a light on the importance of early childhood education and will equip participants with an array of strategies to help strengthen teaching skills and the academic, social and emotional learning of the region’s littlest learners,” according to the release.
Instructors will be Rose Snyder, director of member and educational services for the state association for the education of young children, and Karen Rucker, a professional development consultant and owner of respectingchildren.com.
Pennsylvania Quality Assurance System hours and/or Act 48 credits will be awarded for each session completed.
For more information and to reserve a spot, visit www.thelearninglamp.org/events.
Early-bird pricing for association for the education of young children members is $50 for all 12 sessions and the nonmember cost is $60.
Anyone registering after Jan. 20 or those selecting individual classes will pay $10 per workshop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.