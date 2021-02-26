In the first of a series of workshops, Paul Rosenblatt, founding director of Creator Square, and on-site manager and resident artist Taylor Fentz discussed Thursday what exactly will occur within the walls of 134 Gazebo Park.
“The focus of Creator Square as a residency is not so much on giving fine artists a place to make fine art,” Rosenblatt said. “It’s not that at all. What it really is, is a place for makers, whether they’re artists or designers or craftspeople, to learn how new small-batch manufacturing technologies can help artists like that to scale their production, as well as make one-of-a-kind things.”
A project that’s been years in the making, Rosenblatt’s vision is to create an incubator for artists while providing all the tools necessary and some business know-how has reached fruition.
Topics such as progress and the future were touched on throughout the Zoom call, as well as how Creator Square will benefit those who use it.
There’s a variety of equipment in the 6,000-square-foot, three-story building, from screen-printing machines to laser cutters to 3-D printers, that may be difficult for individuals to collect.
The makers will have access to all of this, they just have to bring studio items and specific tools they might need for their craft.
Rosenblatt said the idea is to provide an area for an artisan to come up with a concept, create a prototype and fabricate that item on-site.
There’s also a store-front gallery with high ceilings that will allow for a number of different exhibitions and installations.
Those who listened in Thursday also got to hear about Fentz’s background and her influences as an artist.
She’s originally from the state of Indiana and has had a passion for artistry since she was a teenager.
Fentz has participated in residencies before, but was attracted Johnstown because of how fresh it was.
“I was really interested in how new it was and how young it was and excited by the opportunity to get in there when it was – there was still so many possibilities and I could watch it grow from a younger point,” she said. “I think that’s a fantastic learning opportunity.”
Fentz is enrolled in a two-year residency and wants to stay on longer after that.
She said she’s looking forward to networking with local individuals and legitimizing her business – she specializes in jewelry.
Anyone interested in applying for one of the residency spots can find the necessary information at www.creatorsquarejohnstown.com.
Rosenblatt said everything someone would need to know is on the website, and at this time the committee is asking for a letter of interest and link to the artist’s portfolio for consideration.
Moving forward there will be four makers in residence under the roof at any one time, and it’s set up as a membership program in one- or two-year increments.
The artists pay $500 per month for their space and equipment use, along with links to commissions, business coaching – there’s a partnership with JARI – and a number of other opportunities.
More workshops on different aspects of Creator Square will happen at least once per month for the rest of the year.
Rosenblatt and Fentz advised checking the Facebook and Instagram pages for information on upcoming events or subscribing to the email blast on the website.
