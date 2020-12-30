Greater Johnstown YMCA members now have access to a virtual wellness platform full of opportunities for all fitness levels and abilities.
“There’s a little bit of everything for everyone,” Greater Johnstown YMCA CEO Shawn Sebring said.
The new approach – a partnership with health and wellness organization BurnAlong – provides a variety of classes from prenatal exercise and high intensity workouts to strength training, dance and yoga.
There are also live and on-demand features for sessions as short as 10 minutes or as long as an hour.
The Johnstown facility has collaborated with around two dozen other YMCAs across the state to provide content for the platform and is continuing to do so.
Sebring said he sees this as a “value added” perk for members, and noted that while it’s virtual, the classes are still a personal experience.
Aside from workouts, there’s also classes on sleep, nutrition, financial well-being and a number of other subjects that members can take advantage of.
At this time, the platform doesn’t feature local instructors, but Sebring anticipates an “enormous” amount of live and recorded area content to be available soon.
This year has been tough for the local agency, with membership down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Sebring is hopeful that the virtual platform will not only be a popular addition for members but a possible draw for other residents to sign up for the YMCA services.
Another benefit of this approach is that members can add up to four “sub-accounts” on their own so they can share with others.
Sebring gave the example of an individual signing up for an early-morning workout and being able to invite their sibling from another state to participate.
If both have activated their cameras, the two would be able to see each other on the side of the screen and enjoy the class together.
For more information, call the Johnstown Community YMCA at 814-535-8381 or visit www.johnstownpaymca.org and click on “At home with the Y” at the top of the screen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.