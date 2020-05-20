Johnstown Flood National Memorial will present “131st Anniversary of the Johnstown Flood: Virtual Club House and Cottage Row Walking Tours” Saturday on its Facebook page.
The Club House tour will be at 11 a.m. and will explain the history of the building and all of its uses through the years.
The Cottage Row walking tour will be at 2 p.m. and will feature a costumed park ranger who will explain the cottages of the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club.
No reservations are required.
Visit www.facebook.com/JohnstownFloodNPS to watch the tours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.