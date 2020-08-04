The Johnstown Library District will present a two-part virtual series author talk and book discussion featuring Altoona native Judith Redline Coopey, author of “Waterproof: A Novel of the Johnstown Flood.”
Presentations will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 and Sept. 2.
Registration is not required for the free events which are accessible from any computer, tablet or smartphone. Participants also can dial-in by phone.
For information on how to connect, visit www.cclsys.org or the Cambria County Library events page on Facebook.
