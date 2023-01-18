INDIANA, Pa. – A public meeting will be hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to view plans regarding the repair project for the existing structure carrying state Route 403 over U.S. Route 22 in East Wheatfield Township, Indiana County.
The preliminary project plans will be displayed virtually to allow the public to see the plans as well as receive information on the project's status, schedule, and design. Representatives from PennDOT and design consultants will be available to answer questions.
To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Indiana County box, and then choose PA 403 over U.S. 22 Project tile. The presentation will be available from Jan. 20 through Feb. 3.
Construction of the project is anticipated for spring of 2023 and a temporary nighttime closure of U.S. 22 westbound will be in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.