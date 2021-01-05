The second “COVID Questions” virtual forum is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, and will offer a discussion of coronavirus vaccines featuring the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown experts Jill Henning and Matthew Tracey.
To access the forum, visit: https://pitt.zoom.us/j/96997632528. The presentation also will be streamed live on the In This Together Cambria group’s Facebook page, “Humans of Johnstown.”
Henning is an associate professor of biology. Tracey is an assistant professor and medicinal chemist. Chip Minemyer, editor of The Tribune-Democrat, will moderate the session.
Advance questions may be submitted by email to inthistogethercambria@gmail.com.
Questions will be accepted during the forum as well.
