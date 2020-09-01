Jump online and hear from authors from the comfort of our own home.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, Festival of Books in the Alleghenies is hosting its Virtual Festival of Books with the mission of promoting literacy systems in Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties.
Each week, the virtual festival presents a variety of authors and genres in a session streamed to the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FestivalBooks or Zoom platform with a link at www.festivalofbooks.org.
Viewers will be able to donate directly to their choice of library within the Bedford, Cambria or Somerset systems, and access information to purchase works of the featured authors.
Hilary Hauck, festival chairwoman, said organizers were planning the in-person festival to be held Sept. 18 and 19 in Ebensburg, but the pandemic caused its cancellation.
“We realized that a virtual book festival would reach people and it would follow our mission of promoting our local and regional authors,” she said.
Upcoming at 7 p.m. Wednesday will be Richland Township resident Michael F. Brosig Sr., who will speak on his book “Ride the Waves of Ownership Change.”
The book is a practical guide on how to buy, fund, build and sell a business.
Brosig has worked for three diversified holding companies during his career in various management capacities. In between the second and third companies, he owned his own business.
At 7 p.m. Sept. 9, Abigail Drake will present “Happy Thoughts: Finding Hope in Dark Times.”
She will discuss the art of writing romance, the new trend of “up-lit” and why books with a guaranteed happy ending are so important, especially during periods of great stress.
Drake is the author of 14 novels, two novellas and several short stories, and has won numerous literary awards.
“So far it has gone really well and we’ve had good engagement and all the authors have been extremely interesting with different stories to tell,” Hauck said.
The virtual festival will run through October.
Upcoming authors are announced a week before their scheduled talk on Festival of Books in the Alleghenies’ Facebook page and website.
