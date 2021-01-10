Experience the state’s largest agricultural expo from the comfort of your home.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the 105th edition of the Pennsylvania Farm Show is being held virtually with no in-person events or competitions.
The event is typically held at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, and features livestock, exhibits and competition, tractor pulls, entertainment and home-grown food.
“While a virtual show will be very different from what we all know and love about the Pennsylvania Farm Show, we’ve been given an opportunity to think outside the box,” said Russell Redding, state agriculture secretary.
“We’re looking forward to celebrating the industry that has kept us fed through a global pandemic and will continue to feed us tomorrow.”
The farm show will be held through Saturday, and can be viewed on the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s Facebook page and Pennsylvania Cable Network.
“We will focus on agricultural awareness, education and literacy while highlighting the interconnectedness of our food chain,” Redding said.
This year’s theme is “Cultivating Tomorrow.”
“Each year, the Pennsylvania Farm Show uses a theme to convey our vision for the future of Pennsylvania agriculture. Through ‘Cultivating Tomorrow,’ we’ll tell this story through technology as we envision and cultivate a prosperous, thriving future together,” said Sharon Myers, executive director the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.
“We have not lost sight of what this industry means to Pennsylvania. In fact, this pandemic has highlighted our reliance on it. The show will go on, just as agriculture has persevered.”
An expanded competitive event features more than 20 opportunities that include agriculture education, apiary, beer, Christmas trees, corn and small grains, family living, junior market cattle, maple syrup, mushrooms, potatoes, vegetables, wine and wool.
New options include a coloring contest, educational video contest, public speaking contest and Skill-a-thon contests.
“Although this year’s competitive events look different, what remains is a showcase of the quality and breadth of Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry and those who make it thrive,” Redding said.
Additional offerings include 4-H demonstrations, live duckling pond and beehive cams, a “Cultivating Tomorrow” panel discussion series, STEM demonstrations that can be recreated at home with children, culinary demonstrations, veteran farmer stories, DIY plant-based projects and activities, segments about the history of farm show, agriculturally themed bedtime stories and Butter Up! contest.
“We hope that this year’s virtual show can offer a whole new perspective on a beloved tradition,” Redding said.
“We look forward to being welcomed into homes across the commonwealth as we ‘Cultivate Tomorrow.’ ”
For a complete list of events, visit www.farmshow.pa.gov.
