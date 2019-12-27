SOMERSET – A Virginia woman pleaded guilty in Somerset County court on Thursday in connection with a June 9 head-on alcohol-related crash that injured four people, including herself, authorities said.
Jodee Ruth Daufenbach, 56, of Chantilly, Virginia, pleaded guilty before President Judge D. Gregory Geary to three counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
State police in Somerset alleged that Daufenbach was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox on Glades Pike (Route 31) in Allegheny Township when the vehicle crossed the center line on a curve in a no-passing zone and hit another vehicle head-on.
The driver and front-seat passenger of the other vehicle suffered moderate injuries. A back-seat passenger suffered injuries, including a broken collarbone, a hip fracture and a two-inch laceration to her liver, according to a criminal complaint.
Daufenbach was also injured and was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where her blood-alcohol level was determined to be .310 percent.
Daufenbach told troopers she was driving from Virginia to Indianapolis. Her next court appearance is Feb. 5.
