EBENSBURG – A Virginia man was sentenced Tuesday in Cambria County court to spend five to 10 years in state prison on a felony drug charge.
Timothy John Miller, 35, a former oyster-picker from Tasley, a small town on the shore of Chesapeake Bay, pleaded guilty on March 18 to one count of possession with intent to deliver of a controlled substance, stemming from an offense on June 5, 2019, court records indicate.
He appeared in court Tuesday before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III, who handed down a 60- to 120-month sentence on that charge. Chief public defender Maribeth Schaffer said the drug involved was fentanyl.
Krumenacker said that Miller would be eligible for the Department of Corrections’ Quehanna Boot Camp program.
