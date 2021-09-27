JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Blacksmithing, with its pounding of metal on metal, sweating in the heat and making functional tools or artistic pieces with one’s own hands, can provide therapeutic release.
Steve Hotz, a paratrooper with the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division who served in the Gulf War, found the experience helped reduce his own post-traumatic stress disorder. He wanted to share the feeling with people dealing with similar issues.
So he founded Black Horse Forge in 2018 in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offering classes to veterans, active military personnel, first responders, family members and people close to them referred to as “battle buddies.” More than 3,700 people have received instructions at the forge.
“We found that with everything going on right now, it’s definitely a big stress release, especially for veterans when they’re struggling, when they kind of feel helpless and get in a dark place,” Hotz said. “When you come to our program, you worry about two things – what you’re making and not getting burnt. It’s a great outlet. Plus it’s physical. When you’re there working for a while, it’s hot, you get worn out. It’s really a great feeling once you’ve accomplished something, and that physical activity helps them with their mental activity going on.”
Up next, Black Horse Forge will be part of the Artist-Blacksmith’s Association of North America’s inaugural Iron to Art festival Oct. 14-16 at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown. The event will bring together blacksmiths from across the country to Johnstown, where ABANA set up its national headquarters in 2020.
Veterans or first responders wanting to reserve a spot in a class can contact ABANA at 814-254-4817 or exedir@abana.org. Cost is $55. Those individuals will also be able to bring a support person – spouse, battle buddy, etc. – for free, although that does not include the opportunity to participate in a lesson.
Participants will make blacksmith knives in approximately three hours.
“In doing the demos, we thought it would be something that when someone comes up to work with us, they definitely could accomplish that,” Hotz said.
ABANA is working with Veteran Community Initiatives, a local organization that assists former military personnel, to find veterans who might be interested in participating.
“I think this is a tremendous opportunity for our veterans and their family members that might be suffering through PTSD or other mental health issues,” VCI Director Tom Caulfield said. “This could be very, very rewarding and helpful to these veterans that are stressed out and doing something that they might enjoy. I think that’s a wonderful idea.”
