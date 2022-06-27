JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Virginia Avenue is open to traffic following a $99,000 project to replace a retaining wall that failed alongside the corridor.
Clarion-based Terra Works replaced the wall last week, Lower Yoder Township officials said.
That means residents along the corridor can resume parking on the road.
Citing safety concerns, township officials had to close part of the road in March after the wall and part of the berm caved onto a property downhill from the site.
