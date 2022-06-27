Virginia Avenue

An approximately 25-foot section of Virginia Avenue's berm fell overnight, leaving its steel guardrail floating above, on March 16, 2022.

 By David Hurst
dhurst@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Virginia Avenue is open to traffic following a $99,000 project to replace a retaining wall that failed alongside the corridor.

Clarion-based Terra Works replaced the wall last week, Lower Yoder Township officials said.

That means residents along the corridor can resume parking on the road.

Citing safety concerns, township officials had to close part of the road in March after the wall and part of the berm caved onto a property downhill from the site.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you