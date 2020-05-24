VINTONDALE – A new metal marker at the Ghost Town Trail’s Vintondale trailhead advertises the trail’s status as Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year.
The 46-mile trail system received the designation in January from the Trails Advisory Committee of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The committee picks a Trail of the Year each year to help raise awareness of and build enthusiasm for Pennsylvania’s 12,000-mile trail network.
“Rich with the history of railroading and former coal mining towns along its 46-mile route, the Ghost Town Trail, like so many trails in Pennsylvania, captures the spirit of an industrial past and the promise of a recreational future,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said when the honor was announced.
Vintondale was chosen as the location for the new sign because of its location on the border between Cambria County and Indiana County, the two counties that share the trail and the associated maintenance responsibilities.
