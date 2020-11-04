A Vintondale man and an Indiana County woman are awaiting preliminary hearings, accused of manufacturing methamphetamine inside an East Wheatfield Township residence with children nearby.
Christopher L. Falcone, 42, of Vintondale, and Santana R. Crusan, 30, of Robinson, were arraigned Friday on nine drug-related charges, including manufacturing a controlled substance, operating a meth lab and endangering the welfare of children, state police in Indiana said.
In a press release to media, investigators said the pair were charged after an investigation was launched into suspected drug-making on the property.
"Upon arrival, troopers obtained consent to search and located several items that are consistent with the clandestine manufacturing of methamphetamine," Trooper Cliff Greenfield wrote in a release to media, adding that suspected contraband was found inside and outside the residence. "Troopers also believe that three juveniles were present at the residence while the manufacturing of methamphetamine was occurring."
The Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was contacted to process, inventory and safely collect the suspected methamphetamine-related contraband along with other evidence, Greenfield said.
The scene was processed without issues, he said.
Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl ordered Falcone and Crusan to Indiana County Jail after they failed to post $30,000 monetary bail, state police said.
A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 12.
