A Vintondale man was jailed Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Dashawn Cornelius Green, whose body was found in southern Indiana County on Jan. 21, 2021.
State police charged Noah David Turous, 19, with felony counts of robbery, burglary and criminal trespass and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment.
According to a complaint affidavit and court room testimony, Turous and Green robbed Dionte Demond Jones, 28, during a drug deal at a C Street home and fled. Jones allegedly grabbed a handgun and fired at Green, striking him in the back of the head.
"Green died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head," said Trooper Anthony Derry, criminal investigator for Troop A Major Case Team.
Investigators recovered seven 9mm shell casings and a large amount of blood at the C Street home where Jones lived with Janayak Smith. The blood belonged to Green.
Jones was ordered to stand trial for the killing following a preliminary hearing on Dec. 21 before District Judge Michel Musulin, of Johnstown.
Smith, 23, was charged with abuse of a corpse, accused of helping to move the body to Indiana County.
Green's body was discovered in a grassy area along the 2000 block of Mulligan Hill Road in West Wheatfield Township, Indiana. A state Department of Transportation employee discovered the body while inspecting a nearby drain.
Turous was arraigned by District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $60,000 bond.
