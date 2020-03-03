One man was jailed on Monday, accused of threatening to kill a woman during a domestic dispute, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Laszlo Andrew-Auther Laporte, 32, of the 100 block of Second Street, Vintondale, with terroristic threats and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, a dispute broke out between Laporte and his girlfriend about money and a family member’s drug use.
A neighbor on Second Street said she heard screaming and Laporte threatened to kill the woman. The neighbor said he heard Laporte make the threat four times, the complaint said.
Laporte was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $10,000 bond.
