DUNLO, Pa. – Multiple generations of families gathered Sunday over vintage snowmobiles that filled the grounds of Dunlo Volunteer Fire Company near the mountains of Gallitzin State Forest where snowmobilers have zipped through a large system of trails for decades.
The second annual vintage snowmobile show was held by the Gallitzin Forest Vintage Riders on Sunday, with dozens of people bringing 50 snowmobiles despite rain at the Dunlo Volunteer Fire Company, 180 Pitcairn Ave., Dunlo.
Show organizers Joe Marks, 34, of Dunlo, and brothers Cody McVicker, 26, and Dillon McVicker, 30, of South Fork, enjoy fixing up and riding vintage snowmobiles from the 1960s and ’70s.
Snowmobiling is a family tradition, they said, and vintage snowmobiles carry memories as well as opportunity to be creative with repairing old machines on a budget.
They have plans to see the show grow in the future.
“We want to make one of the biggest snowmobile shows in the East Coast,” Marks said.
People came from Ohio; Spring Grove, York County; and Hershey, as well as the State College area for the show in Dunlo.
Ross Stevens, of Middleburg, said he saw the event advertised online and drove two hours with his son Sawyer, 3, to enjoy the show.
“We came last year, too,” he said. “I’m into old sleds.”
The machines hold nastalgia for many including Shawn Kaufman and his father, Woody Kaufman.
When Shawn arrived, he said his eyes were drawn immediately to a brown 1971 Sno-pony 220 mini sled. His family owned one when he was a child growing up in Daisytown.
“I haven’t seen one of those since I was 10 years old,” he said. He continues snowmobiling with his family.
Bigger, faster, newer sleds were on display, too.
“It’s fun to talk to people about their snowmobiles and see the old stuff and the new, where we came from and where we are going,” said Jerry Botteicher, of Armagh.
His daughter, Bella, 16, brought her 2017 snowmobile to the show.
Those at the show sold parts, traded knowledge and enjoyed each other’s stories.
The event included awards in multiple categories including best trail snowmobile, best pre-1970 snowmobile, and “biggest rust bucket.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.