A Greensburg-based state police fire marshal was investigating two fires Thursday in the city, including a Vine Street Tower blaze that was contained to a ninth-floor apartment.
Johnstown Fire Department battled both fires overnight into the early morning hours Thursday, Fire Chief Bob Statler said.
The first was reported at 11 p.m. on Coal Street in the Old Conemaugh Borough neighborhood of Johnstown.
Statler said the unoccupied home was in flames when crews arrived.
He described the fire as "suspicious" but said that due to the status of the investigation, no details could be released Thursday.
"Johnstown police are looking for surveillance video and are investigating," he said.
The home, which had recently been undergoing renovations, likely sustained up to $20,000 in damage – which, due to the home's previous condition, will likely make it a total loss.
Johnstown, West Hills Regional Fire Department and Richland Fire Department all responded to the scene.
The Vine Street fire was reported just before 3 a.m. Thursday, Cambria County 911 officials said in a report to media.
Statler said the apartment building's sprinkler system "did its job," knocking down the fire inside the ninth floor apartment.
But smoke damage was an issue throughout the ninth and 10th floors and four people were transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for smoke inhalation, he said.
They were all expected to be released by Thursday afternoon, he said.
In addition to the three area fire departments, eight ambulance units responded to the scene as a precautionary measure due to the large number of people living in the high-rise building.
West End EMS, 7th Ward EMS, Hilltop EMS, DART Medic, East Hills EMS, Jackson Township EMS, Upper Yoder EMS, Conemaugh Regional EMS were all sent to the scene, 911 officials wrote.
