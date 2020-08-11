A fire inside a Vine Street apartment that sent four people to the hospital last month has been ruled arson, authorities said.
City fire Chief Robert Statler said the July 23 fire in apartment 914 was intentionally set, according to a search warrant application filed by Johnstown police.
In the affidavit of probable cause, police detectives said the fire started on a chair in a bedroom. Police and fire officials found burn marks on the ceiling, which also indicated where the fire began.
Authorities said they found matches throughout the apartment, an empty vodka bottle and a broken vodka bottle.
The sprinkler system kept the fire contained to the ninth-floor apartment. Four people, including the woman living there, were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and were expected to be released, authorities said.
Firefighters from Johnstown, Richland Township and West Hills responded along with eight ambulance units as a precautionary measure due to the large number of tenants living in the high-rise building.
Police seized vodka bottles, a Pepsi bottle, 13 wooden matches, a sealed can containing matches and a piece of paper that appeared to have been set on fire, the search warrant said.
No charges have been filed. Police detectives and a state police fire marshal are investigating.
