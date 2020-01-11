A Vinco area woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a fire Saturday afternoon at her Bruin Street home, Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Barry Emerson said.
“There was a lot of smoke,” Emerson said.
The fire started near a flue and burned some items in the basement, charring some of the structural wood, he said.
“We had it put out right away,” he said. “It’s livable.”
Also responding to the 12:33 p.m. Saturday fire call were Nanty Glo and East Taylor Township fire companies, along with Jackson Township police and Jackson Township EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.