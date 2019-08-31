Lanterns lit the way in Point Park in Johnstown on Saturday in memory of those who died from substance abuse.
It was International Overdose Awareness Day. The local event was sponsored by the Cambria County Drug Coalition’s Recovery Workgroup.
The event aimed to raise awareness to overdose deaths, reduce the stigma of substance abuse and to spread the message that overdose is preventable.
Many who attended included the families of those who died from drugs.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees shared his experience in dealing with drug deaths.
“One case that will never leave my mind was in 2016 when I had to carry a 5-month-old baby in my arms out of a residence after she died from starvation because the parents overdosed,” Lees said. “But this is my job, many long days and sleepless nights. I recognize your grief is real, and I share in it.”
It was the third annual International Overdose Awareness Day in Cambria County.
According to the drug coalition, drug deaths in Cambria County have declined from 2016, when 94 people overdosed. At the time, the county ranked second in the state per capita for overdose deaths. In 2017, there were 87 deaths, and in 2018, there were 49 deaths.
So far this year there have been 22 overdose deaths.
Coalition Executive Director Ronna Yablonski said that organizations working together can bring change.
“We can not expect that law enforcement can arrest their way out of this,” she said. “We can’t expect that drug treatments centers will be able to treat their way out of this or that hospitals or schools will do something better.”
“We’re doing things differently and creating a unified approach,” Yablonski said. “One death is still too many. We still have a lot of work to do.”
Pam Schilling lost three family members to drugs, including her 32-year-old son Chad Shilling, who died in 2016.
She shares her story to anyone willing to listen.
“If I can help one person, it’s worth it,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.