The Rev. Anthony J. Legarski, pastor of St. Mary Parish in Hollidaysburg, died Tuesday at a Pittsburgh hospital following a brief illness, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown announced.
Legarski, 61, was born in Somerset and graduated from Somerset Area High School, St. Francis University and Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland. During his career, he served at parishes in Altoona, Beaverdale and Hollidaysburg.
Viewings are scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13 and for 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14 at St. Mary Parish. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Altoona.
