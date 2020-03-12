The fourth annual Vietnam Era Veterans Recognition Day is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 27, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown. A brief ceremony is planned for 10 a.m.
All veterans from the Vietnam era are invited to attend the event hosted by Veteran Community Initiatives, Vietnam Veterans of America #364 and Conemaugh Valley Veterans.
There will be a memorabilia display, music and light lunch.
