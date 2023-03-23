JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Veterans will once again come together for a time of camaraderie and reflection during the annual local Vietnam Era Veterans Recognition Day event on Wednesday.
It is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – with a brief ceremony at 10 a.m. – inside 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
All veterans, regardless of when they served, are welcome to attend the gathering hosted by Veteran Community Initiatives, Disabled American Veterans Johnstown Chapter 2, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 364 and Conemaugh Valley Veterans.
“It’s just blossomed with more and more people each year,” VCI Director Tom Caulfield said.
“Our main objective is to feel good, to enjoy ourselves, to feel good. There was a lot of pain and a lot of sorrow through the years. There were a lot of misfortunate situations where people didn’t see eye to eye.”
Caulfield emphasized: “I think we’ve come so far.”
Retired Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Richard Natonski, who was involved in the evacuation of Saigon in 1975, will be the keynote speaker.
“It’s going to be interesting. More than a couple of veterans have said that’s something that’s really pertinent to this situation,” Caulfield said, referring to the evacuation.
Entertainment will be provided by The Three of Hearts Band and members of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
