JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Vietnam War-era veterans were honored Saturday with a bridge dedicated in their memory.
The Oakridge Drive bridge which crosses U.S. Route 219 in Richland Township has now been renamed the Cambria County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge. The bridge was renamed through legislation sponsored by State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, 71st District.
During the dedication ceremony held at the Richland American Legion Post 849, Marty Kuhar, War Memorial Veterans Committee chairman, said that there are 71 individuals who have died from Cambria County on active duty during the Vietnam Era.
According to PennDOT District 9 Executive Thomas Prestash, out of the 333 state-owned bridges in Cambria County, only 37 are legislatively named.
Dave Wagner of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 2, noted that in April of 1975 came the end of the Vietnam War which was one that was fought not only overseas but “on the streets and college campuses here.” He added that the war did not end for everyone with the fall of Saigon.
“For the men and women who served it has not and probably never will,” he said. “...But with the passing of time and current conflicts the memory of Vietnam has faded. Today, we honor and remember by naming this bridge, the Cambria County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge to remind people now and in the future, that Vietnam is part of our history and with honor and courage men and women of Cambria County served over there in the Armed Forces everywhere and 71 gave all.”
Tom Haberkorn of the Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 364 said that the history of those that served is cut in stone.
“There are male and female service members who were stationed to fill many bases worldwide,” he said. “Our history is cut in stone. Those years of the ’60s and ’70s are a memory, good or bad. I would hope that the naming of this bridge brings back the good memories and thought shown and commitment to our time in service.”
Rigby said the day came about after he was contacted by two separate individuals for bridge dedications and in the end with the blessing of the families and local veterans went forward with a bridge for all Vietnam Era veterans similar to the Johnstown Firefighters Memorial Bridge.
Rigby said he was glad to be just a “small piece of the process.”
“As long as I'm in office, I’ll do anything I can to make sure that our veterans are never forgotten,” he said.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, who serves as the chair of the state senate transportation committee said events like Saturdays are important.
“They're so important and it's become so lost, I think on the current generation, the price and the sacrifices that were made by so many – everyone in this room – and it's a testament to the amount of people that we have here at this bridge dedication that show how very important it is and now this bridge will serve as a constant reminder, all the paths for all those who view the ultimate sacrifice, you know, we can be here and peaceful assembly,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.