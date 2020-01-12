ALTOONA – Hundreds of students from throughout central Pennsylvania showcased engineering, problem-solving and public service skills Saturday at Altoona Junior High School.
The FIRST LEGO League Pennsylvania Central Championship robotics competition was organized by the Appalachian Intermediate Unit 8, which became a partner in the program last year.
Beginning with the league’s challenge in August, students in grades four to eight from schools, clubs and community organizations formed teams to compete. In addition to designing, building and programming the small robots, students completed community service projects for public spaces or public buildings, said Heather Niebauer, a Central Cambria School District teacher.
Central Cambria brought six teams made up of 36 students to the competition in Altoona.
The competition focuses on identifying problems and finding solutions, with emphasis on helping other and cooperation, she said.
Morning competition featured teams’ presentations on how they built the robots, solutions to challenges and the program’s core values.
“The core value we talked about the most was ‘gracious professionalism,’ ” Niebauer said. “It is about committing to do the very best we can do, but responsibly and learning from and helping other teams.”
In the afternoon, the robots, designers and programmers were put to the test. Teams had their creations complete specific tasks in a timed competition.
FIRST LEGO League is an alliance of LEGO Systems toy company and FIRST robotics, the official website says.
The FIRST name is an acronym representing “For Inspiration & Recognition of Science & Technology.” LEGO is a contraction of two Danish words: “leg godt,” which means “play well.”
The top three teams were Students Programming Outstanding Robots Together (SPORT), RoboJays and Building Robots is Cool (BRIC).
Intermediate Unit organizers said they could not provide the school or organization affiliation for any of the winning teams.
