A graphic video showing two young men attacking an injured deer is under investigation by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Three video clips, which were being shared on Facebook over the weekend, showed two males dressed in hunting attire, laughing while they kick and stomp on the fallen buck’s head.
At one point, one of the men filming the act appeared to be holding the deer down by its neck so the other could continue kicking it.
“Is he dead yet?” one asked, moments after another kick was inflicted.
The graphic video was posted with a warning about its vulgar content at www.facebook.com/braxton.sherry/posts/846125062500864.
One Facebook user who shared the post blamed Jefferson County teens for the act. Most social media users reacted to the video itself with disgust, some calling for the actors to face criminal charges.
“This isn’t hunting. This is just absolutely pathetic,” one wrote.
Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission asked the community to provide any known information available about the video to their 1-888-PGC-8001 hotline.
“The conduct portrayed in the video is reprehensible and potentially a violation of the law,” officials wrote.
