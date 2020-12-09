Grants totaling more than $656,000 have been awarded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to law enforcement agencies and victims’ services programs in Cambria County, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said Wednesday.
The following grants were awarded:
• $162,000 to Cambria County Probation to help fund its operations;
• $125,000 to the Women’s Help Center to support the Cambria County STOP Project, to investigate incidents of domestic violence and to support victims;
• $47,000 to the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center to support victims of child abuse;
• $220,000 to Victim Services Inc. for programming in Cambria and Somerset counties;
• $73,176 to Cambria County to support victims of juvenile offenders;
• $29,553 to the Women’s Help Center to provide additional funding for victims’ services.
“By funding these programs, we’re not only making our communities safer, but we’re helping the unfortunate victims of crime as well,” Burns said in a press release.
