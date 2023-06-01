SOUTH FORK, Pa. – A single candle flickered through the darkness Wednesday night in memory of Casper Wehn at the Johnstown Flood National Memorial.
There were lights too for Maggie A. Harris, Mrs. Blough, W.F. Dow and a person known to history only as “Clark child #7.” All told, 2,209 luminarias – with names written on the white bags – glowed in honor of the people who died during the Johnstown Flood on May 31, 1889.
“Whatever form the name is in, it really makes that connection that that was a human being living in Johnstown that lost their life on May 31,” said Doug Bosley, the memorial’s chief of interpretation. “It really kind of makes it hit home when you think of all those individual lives that were cut short that day. It makes you think a little bit more about your own humanity and how things can change in an instant.”
Forest Hills Elementary School students wrote the names on the bags, as they always do for the annual display.
Candles were lit by volunteers, including those from Boy Scouts of America Troop 2025 in Richland.
“We do this as a service project and we appreciate helping the National Park,” Todd Shaffer, the troop’s scoutmaster, said. “It’s neat to teach the history of Johnstown to the scouts. It’s a good way to teach what happened here.”
Visitors came to the site throughout the day to commemorate the anniversary of the disaster that occurred when the South Fork Dam broke, sending the deadly wave of water through the Little Conemaugh River valley. They stopped in the visitors center and toured the grounds where the dam once stood.
“It’s great to see the community come out for this event,” said Elizabeth Shope, the memorial’s public information officer. “We have folks who come and share their connections to the Johnstown Flood, ancestors that they had that were part of this day. I think this event means a lot to the community, the way they come out on this day to remember the victims of the flood.”
Brandon Sliko, a volunteer at the park, said the interest is “pretty moving to see.”
“What happened 134 years ago today, we’re here to remember that, honor those who lost their lives and understand why,” Sliko said. “To see people come out here, pause their personal time to just remember is truly heartwarming to see it.”
