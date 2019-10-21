VINCO – A Lower Yoder Township woman faces a criminal charge after her two children called 911 when the woman suffered a drug overdose, authorities allege.
Amanda Lee Sirbaugh, 39, of the 100 block of Blawn Street, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Monday before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco. She will now appear in Cambria County Court.
West Hills Regional police charged her with endangering the welfare of children.
According to a criminal complaint, one adult and a 9-year-old child called 911 at 4:08 a.m. on July 23 after Sirbaugh suffered a drug overdose in the bathroom.
Sirbaugh allegedly became combative after EMS personnel administered a dose of Narcan to revive her, police said.
She denied using any illegal drugs.
Sirbaugh is free on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.