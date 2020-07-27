Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to participate in a “Great American Comeback Tour” event, hosted by America First Policies, in Somerset on Thursday.
It is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. at Guy Chemical, 150 South Dominion Drive.
“The hardworking people of Pennsylvania are eager to achieve a comeback from the coronavirus crisis, said U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, whose 13th Congressional District includes Somerset County, said.
“We want to get back to work and restore our economy to its full potential. It’s a privilege to welcome Vice President Pence to Somerset as we work together to rebuild our economy and equip Pennsylvania families to succeed.”
Pence previously spoke at an America First Policies event in Butler County last month.
During that gathering, he praised Pennsylvania workers for helping to reopen
the United States from the COVID-19 economic shutdown.
“This has been one of the most challenging times in my lifetime, but you kept the industry going,” Pence told a group of approximately 100 employees at Oberg Industries.
“A great American comeback has begun and you are leading the way.”
