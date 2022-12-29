JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Organizations from around downtown Johnstown will come together on Saturday to offer a family-friendly way to ring in the new year.
Celebration Johnstown is the annual New Year’s Eve event that brings people into the Central Park area to listen to music, participate in activities and enjoy some old-fashioned camaraderie.
“The vibe is really contagious,” Cambria County Library Director Ashley Flynn said. “People are out having a good time and enjoying all that’s on offer.”
At the library, 248 Main St., there will be a magic show from 6 to 6:30 p.m., crafts and storytelling from 6 to 9 p.m. and Rosie and the Jammers will entertain crowds from 7:30 to 9 p.m. All events will take place on the first floor.
“We are always so excited to be a part of all of the energy and vibrancy we see happening downtown, and Celebration Johnstown is one of the events we see a lot of people coming downtown to experience that,” Flynn said.
The Johnstown Visitor Bureau and Welcome Center, 416 Main St., will have live music throughout the night, as will Franklin Street United Methodist Church, 510 Locust St., and First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St.
Misty Haven Carriage Rides will also be on hand for trips around Locust and Franklin streets, and the AmeriServ Financial lobby, 219 Franklin St., is hosting the vintage Glosser Bros. and Penn Traffic Christmas displays.
All of this is anchored by the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership animated Christmas tree and village in Central Park, and the evening will be capped off with a fireworks display from Prospect Hill at 9:45 p.m.
Being able to provide jubilation for residents and visitors is an honor and privilege for event co-chair Rose Howarth, who shares that position with Johnstown City Councilwoman Marie Mock.
“We always hear that there’s nothing to do in Johnstown, but there’s so many things to do in town,” Howarth said.
The West End resident has been part of efforts to improve the area for years and was on the original committee that revived Celebration Johnstown in 2009.
Howarth said she can’t believe the annual happening has taken place for that long now, but is always glad to be involved.
“It’s exciting to do it,” she said.
Howarth added that everyone on the committee has an important role to play and she’s thankful for each of them, along with the businesses and sponsors that make the New Year’s Eve party happen.
“Celebration Johnstown is a unique way for locals and out-of-town visitors to experience many downtown locations in different ways,” Visit Johnstown multimedia specialist Nathan Madison said. “We’re excited to see these spaces utilized for live music and other fun-filled events for families.”
Visit Johnstown encourages everyone to partake in all of downtown Johnstown’s offerings “by dining at one of our local restaurants or shopping at one of the many new stores that have opened in the area.”
“Johnstown’s future is looking bright, and we hope this event will help everyone see that while they ring in the new year,” Madison said.
Celebration Johnstown started in 2009 and is organized by the West End Improvement Group, Roxbury Civic Group, Moxham Neighborhood Watch and Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.
For more information, visit the Celebration Johnstown Facebook page.
