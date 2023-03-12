The auxiliary to VFW Post 155 will hold Vino for Vets from 1 to 5 p.m. April 22 in the community room at the UCP Building, 119 Jari Drive, Johnstown.
The annual beer, wine and spirits festival will feature B&L Wine Cellars, Woody Lodge Winery, Stone Bridge Brewing Co. and Tall Pines Distillery.
Music will be provided from 2 to 5 p.m. by 2nd Street Acoustics.
Food will be available from Rayne’s Backyard BBQ.
Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased at VFW Post 155, 651 Lamberd Ave., Johnstown, or B&L Wine Cellars, 900 Broad St., Johnstown, or online at www.eventbrite.com/e/vino-for-vets-tickets-570109090637.
Tickets are $25 at the door.
Information: auxiliarypost155@gmail.com.
