EBENSBURG – Seven veterans became the newest graduates of Cambria County’s veterans court Monday during its 16th graduation ceremony.
Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany helped to create the program. He previously said it was unknown at that time if there would be enough participants to justify the commitment that would need to be made by all of the individuals involved.
During the ceremony, an address was given to graduates from Korean War veteran and former program mentor Robert Monahan.
Individuals in the program are paired with a mentor, many of whom are also veterans, to ensure success.
To date, over 200 individuals have graduated from the program, which helps veterans who have entered the criminal justice system get connected to the proper resources and attempts to prevent recidivism.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.