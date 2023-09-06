CARROLLTOWN – A granite and bronze memorial honoring more than 2,500 military veterans from Carrolltown, Bakerton, St. Benedict and American Legion Fox-Peale Post 506 will be dedicated on Sept. 30.
The names, which date back to the War of 1812, are listed alphabetically by family.
The monument “is laid out like a castle with an outer defensive wall, a higher inner wall interspersed with parapets, and a central keep,” as described in a press release. It also includes room for the addition of other names as more people from the community join the military.
It is the third different veterans memorial to be located at the site, along East Carroll Street opposite St. Benedict’s Roman Catholic Church in Carrolltown, over the decades.
“We wanted to do something lasting as a testament,” Post 506 member Michael Ryan said during a telephone interview.
“Most people left this area. So we realized the family names are significant, and the number of individuals from each family is significant. We wanted to honor each individual and their families for their contributions.
“Really, the mood in the country today made us feel that this is absolutely necessary as well. We need to inspire younger generations in the way that we were all inspired when we were kids by the monument that was there that listed a lot of World War II veterans, many of whom we’d see in Memorial Day parades in town. They were all active in the church.”
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
It will include the singing of patriotic songs by Pvt. John “Jack” Dominick, Carrolltown’s oldest World War II veteran and longtime lead singer for the Mario Crocetti Trio.
Only names are listed on the bronze plaques.
“There are no ranks, service dates, awards, or commendations noted by any individual name because this honor is awarded equally to each person who swore a military oath to defend this nation with their life,” according to the release.
The work took years to complete.
“We started this project as the pandemic hit us, but we never gave up and now, finally, we’ve completed a dream of ours to honor generations of veterans and inspire those who will serve in the future,” Post 506 Commander Ron Weakland said.
