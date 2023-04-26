JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, the Veterans Leadership Program will host a Military Share food distribution starting at noon Thursday at Veterans Leadership Program, 727 Goucher St., Johnstown.
Attendees will receive fresh produce, milk and frozen meat.
Cars should enter into the Hiram G. Andrews facility from Goucher Street at the entrance opposite to Mowry Drive. There will be signs and a group directing traffic.
Information: www.VeteransLeadershipProgram.org.
