JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania welcomed veterans from the region to the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center on Saturday in downtown Johnstown for a "Stand Down," which included free lunch and veterans program information booths.
"Stand down" means to relax after being ready or alert, and that's not easy in many cases for combat veterans, said Melvyn Frazier, an avionics technician for 17 years with the U.S. Air Force Air National Guard and Army National Guard.
Frazier, of Altoona, said his career has been about "dedication to the flag and to the Constitution."
He was among the veterans at the conference center who were in some way struggling financially or in ways not completely apparent to others.
"It could be mental health, it could be drugs and alcohol – PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) – some don't like being in-doors at all," Frazier said.
Servicemen used to being in a country that is the focus of military activity may often experience difficulty when separated from the military, he said.
Some have lost homes, lost marriages or had terrible breakups, not to mention having to deal with price inflation, he said.
"We suffer with the same things that average Americans suffer," he said. "Notwithstanding, a small percentage of U.S. citizens choose the military and we should be entitled to some things."
According to the United States Census, there are roughly 18 million Americans, or about 7% of the adult population, who are veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. Ranging from 18 to over 100 years old, they served in conflicts as diverse as the Korean War and the Global War on Terrorism.
Veterans Mike Edwards, of Altoona, and Wayne Westover, of Johnstown, ate lunch together Saturday and spoke with vendors specializing in veterans services.
"I love this," Edwards said. "There's a lot of information here about certain programs that should be out there more, but that we get them here is great."
Vendors included Veterans Crisis Line, Highmark Health, VA Connected Care, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Veterans Leadership Program (VLP).
"I'm grateful to the VLP for what they've done in my time of need," Westover said.
Kim Portser, VLP's veteran program leader, said the times are uncertain for many people.
Consumer prices rose 9.1% over the year ending in June 2022, the largest increase in 40 years. The consumer price index has come down to 7.7% since then.
"Some older veterans have reached out, saying they are struggling on fixed income with costs rising," Portser said.
The event on Saturday supplied veterans with coats and items to help them get through the winter. For individuals who need housing assistance, that's part of VLP's services, too, Portser said.
Local businesses contributed with gifts, including free haircut vouchers and coffee.
"It's important for veterans to know we are here to support them, to wrap our arms around them and connect them to services," Portser said.
