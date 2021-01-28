Veterans Leadership Program and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will host a food distribution event in the Southmont area on Friday for veterans and military families in need, a VLP spokesperson said Thursday.
The event will be held at the Hiram G. Andrews Center, 727 Goucher St., Johnstown, beginning at 1 p.m. Friday and continuing until supplies are depleted, organizers said.
Drivers should enter the Hiram G. Andrews Center facility from Goucher Street at the entrance opposite Mowery Avenue. There will be signs and people directing traffic.
Participants in the food distribution event will receive three boxes of food, including fresh produce, milk and shelf-stable goods, organizers said.
Social distancing practices will be enforced.
