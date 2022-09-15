LATROBE, Pa. – Military veterans are invited to a free day of fishing at Kingston Veterans and Sportsmans Club on Oct. 1.
This is the fifth year for the event, which is sponsored by the Forbes Trail and Ken Sink chapters of Trout Unlimited, along with Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing.
One-on-one instruction, a full-time mentor and gear for those who need it will be provided by Trout Unlimited.
Veterans can also bring a guest.
Lunch, snacks and bottled water will be provided at the lake, which has wheelchair access and is ADA accessible.
To register for the event, email info@forbestrailtu.org by Monday.
The rain date is Oct. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.